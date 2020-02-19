Nettie Mae Underwood
Nettie Mae Underwood

Nettie Mae Underwood, 92, of Abilene, Texas (formerly of Fredericktown) passed away peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Nettie was under the care of Windcrest Health & Rehab, Hendrick Hospice, and her loving daughter and son-in-law, Alice and Jack Fournier of Abilene. Our "sweet and loving" mother (grandmother to many) is missed more than she will ever know. Arrangements were handled by North's Funeral Home, in Abilene.

Local services are pending for May, 2020. A full obituary will be in the April 29 edition of the Democrat News.

