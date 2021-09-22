Nettie Matthews, 99, of Fredericktown died September 12, 2021 at Parkland Health Center. She was born September 9, 1922, in Flat River (now Parks Hills), a daughter of Joseph C. and Mary (Hicks) Shrum.

She married Harold F. Matthews on December 14, 1946 in Ironton, Missouri.

Mrs. Matthews was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harold who died on April 1, 1983; their oldest daughter Charlotte who died on December 30, 1961; brothers Ralph, Robert, George and Carl Shrum; and two sisters Mary Fiscante and her twin sister Nellie Lane.

Nettie is survived by daughters Janet Wharton and her husband Ben of Ironton and Patricia Newhouse and her husband Bud of Fredericktown; grandchildren Benjie Wharton and friend Desiree Crocker, Craig Wharton, Aaron Wharton and his wife April, Cammie Heumann and her husband Blane and Sherry Miesner and her husband Kevin; great grandchildren Levi Wharton, Bridget Wharton and Fiance Zack Tedford, Courtney Brickhaus and her husband Bradley, Kadyance and Adriana Miesner and Nathan and Bryce Heumann; and sister Lela Mitchell.