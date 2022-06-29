Nicholas Job Follis, 55, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 in Farmington. He was born November 8, 1966 in Elgin, Illinois, the son of James Alfred and Leona Arlene (Burnell) Follis.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jeffrey Lynn Follis.

Nick is survived his wife Tamberly (Crowell) Follis whom he married May 12, 1990 in Fredericktown; their children Joshua Follis of St. Louis and Samantha Follis of Fredericktown; brothers David (Lori) Follis, Tony (Nancy) Follis, Gerry (Jill) Follis, Dan Follis and Mark Follis, all of Elgin, Illinois; and sisters Ann (John) Baumgartner, Sandy (Steve) Schubert, Mary (Bobby) Walker, and Ellen and Gale Schwent.