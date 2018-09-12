Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Nicki Marie Underwood, 67, of Marquand, died August 30, 2018 at her residence. She was born January 10, 1951 at Ironton, the daughter of Jack and Jewell (Smith) Underwood.

Nicki was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Bird Smith and Rex and Mamie Underwood.

Nicki is survived her parents Jack and Jewell Underwood and brother Rex (Susan) Underwood.

Nicki was a member of Marquand Baptist Church and enjoyed her dog, knitting, crocheting, and church functions.

Funeral service was Sunday, September 2, 2018, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

