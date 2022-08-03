Noah Justin Young, 98, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his life-long home. He was born at the same location October 13, 1923, to the Rev. William T. Young and Minerva Belle King.

Noah was their eleventh child in addition to the four children the Rev. Young brought to the marriage. All these siblings have preceded Noah in his death as well as their spouses.

Noah attended Little Vine School through the eighth grade when he left school to work on the family farm in the Cedar Bottom community.

September 30, 1951, he married the fourth daughter of the Rev. S.A. and Ethel Hand, Ruth Nell Hand. To this union were born two sons and two daughters Rickford Noah Young (Cecelia); Michael Thomas Young (Cheryl); Genelle Ruth Osterkamp (Paul); and Janine Rachelle Moore (Robert). At his passing Noah had six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He often said his greatest pride and joy were his children.

Noah continued to work the farm even after he began working as a carpenter with Miners Lumber Company in Fredericktown. He later worked for other larger companies, and eventually became self-employed. He was most proud of the work he did in historic restorations. He served on the Madison County Court House Restoration Board and was a member of the Madison County Historical Society.

During his life, Noah was involved in General Baptist, Free Will Baptist, and Southern Baptist denominations. At his passing he was a member of Fredericktown First Baptist Church for 35 years.

Noah’s love of animals, both farm and companion, was well known. He insisted the farm animals and pets were cared for with the same diligence as the humans. A veterinarian once commented if he were an animal, he wanted to live on Noah Young’s farm where he would be well cared for.

Pop, as his three generations of kids called him, was famous for kettle cooked popcorn. At Christmas he would dye it red and green and give it to anyone who would ask. In his younger years, he also grew his own popcorn in his ever-changing vegetable garden.

He was a master gardener who loved to experiment with different varieties and species of plants. Sometimes it was the biggest tomatoes you ever saw. While in other seasons he may grow watermelon, sweet potatoes, peanuts, or huge winter squash. His favorite thing about growing an abundance of everything, was giving it away. He was a great lover of roses and grew some really beautiful ones over the years.

Noah was also a faithful volunteer at area nursing homes. He loved to show the residents gospel music videos. At one point he was even named volunteer of the year.

He was an avid bird feeder and watcher. He built bird houses and feeders. He loved to read almost any kind of book, but especially history and inspirational.

Pop was always a faithful Bible reader, but as the years limited his physical activity, he read the Bible more and more. He said that he did not know how many times he had read the Bible completely through. When he finished Revelation, he would just start again in Genesis.

Recently a kind nurse asked Pop what his secret to long-life was. He simply told her, “The Lord has been good to me.”

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Fredericktown First Baptist Church with the Rev. David McCutcheon and Pastor Tom Johnson officiating. Interment will be at Little Vine Cemetery.