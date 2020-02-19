Noby LaPlant, 93, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence in Fredericktown. He was born November 20, 1926 in the Cedar Bottom Community in Madison County, the son of Samuel Marion and Annie Louise (Simmons) LaPlant.
Mr. LaPlant married Lucille Velma Young December 1, 1990 in Fredericktown.
Mr. LaPlant was preceded in death by his parents Samuel M. and Annie L. LaPlant; brothers Floyd, Lloyd, Fred, Ed, Tony, Ralphie, and Willard “Red” LaPlant; and sisters Mamie Berry and Lilly Shell.
He is survived by his wife Lucille; step-children Lewis E. (Cathy) Francis of Jackson, Missouri, Ronald G. (Angie) Francis of Billings, Montana, and Crystal (Joe) Sherrick of Fredericktown; brother Oby LaPlant of Fredericktown; many nieces and nephews; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Noby enjoyed traveling, dining at the Senior Center and watching TV. He was always ready to go anywhere he was needed.
Funeral services were Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Lindell Sikes, Bro. Steve Francis and Lewis Francis officiating. Interment was at the Little Vine Cemetery near Fredericktown with full military honors.
