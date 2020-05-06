Nora Florence Killian, 91, of Flagstaff, Arizona (formerly of Fredericktown) died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Peaks Care Center in Flagstaff. She was born March 20, 1929 in Madison County Missouri, a daughter of Robert Howard and Florene (Smallen) Sikes.
On April 19, 1949 in Arkansas she married Joseph Otto Killian. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2014.
Mrs. Killian is survived by two daughters & sons-in-law, Karen and Dr. Richard Boyle and Janice and West Fritch, both of Flagstaff; five grandchildren, Jason and Dana Reale, Alisa Reale, Kristen Johnston, Nathan Fritch, and Garett Fritch; four great grandchildren, Austin Boyle, Kyra Reale, Allison Johnston and Ava Rose Bohlender-Fritch; three sisters, Elsie and Heshel Berry, Esther and Don Carroll and Lillie Berry; in-laws Rose and Bill Polete, Faye and George Olsen and Bill and Donna Killian.
Nora grew up in Fredericktown. All who knew her described her as a wonderful Christian woman who all her life shared her love of God with whomever she met. With a Baptist upbringing she later attended the “all denominational” Bridge Church while residing in Flagstaff.
She was married almost 65 years to her husband Joseph, also raised in Fredericktown and together they raised their two daughters. Nora and Joe worked side by side for many years. She was his “right hand man.” Regardless of how busy she was, she always provided her family with a home cooked meal, and her first place 4H award winning skills as a seamstress enabled her to make many beautiful outfits for her daughters, who she patiently taught to sew.
Nora grew up on a farm, in a large loving and talented family, all musically gifted. She often played her guitar and sang with her family performing on Sundays and for church specials. Nora was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Funeral services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home.
