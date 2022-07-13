Norma Faye (Bess) Tesson, 77, died June 29, 2022 at The Addison of Fuquay Varina Senior Lifestyle Center in Fuquay Varina, North Carolina. She was born December 16, 1944, in Ironton Missouri, the daughter of Emanuel D. “Mack” and Ollie M. Bess of Fredericktown.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents and her second husband Melvin “Tubby” Tesson.

Norma is survived by her sons Robert E. Shell of Fuquay Varina and William E. Shell of Cape Girardeau, MO; grandchildren William Shell, Emma Shell, Christine Helmbrecht, Elizabeth Zimmer and Andrew Finley as well as eight great grandchildren and her first husband Ronald E. Shell.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. She was buried at the Glen Allen Cemetery, in Glen Allen, Mo.