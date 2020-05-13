× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Norma Inman Graham, 70, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born Norma Jean Inman on October 22, 1949 in Ironton, Missouri to Ruby Imogene Inman and Johny Franklin Inman.

On June 14, 1969 Norma married Robert Wayne Graham, who survives. While Bob was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, Norma earned her bachelor’s degree from Colorado Women’s College. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary with their three daughters and their families: Audra and Brad Jenkins, Braeden and Sophia, of Columbia, Missouri; Cara and Tim Robbs, Shelby and Carly of Farmington, Missouri; and Jamie and Bobby Shaw of Austin, Texas.

She is also survived by her mother and sisters Marilyn (Alan) Hale of Greeley, Colorado and Dena (Roger) Cook of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and her brother-in-law James Graham of Fredericktown. She is mourned by cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors whose lives she touched with her kind and gentle spirit.

Norma was a patient and loving mother and wife. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading with them, and trading puns. She enjoyed tending her flowers and warm sunny days. Over the years, many children learned to play piano under her guidance. A highlight of Norma’s recent years was viewing the Canadian Rocky Mountains on a trip with her daughter, Jamie.

A private family service was held Saturday, May 9, at Little Vine Cemetery with Dr. Lindell Sikes and the Rev. Charles Buford officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the student scholarship fund at Saint Paul Lutheran High School in Farmington. Arrangements are under the direction of Follis & Sons Funeral Home.

