Norma Inman Graham, 70, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born Norma Jean Inman on October 22, 1949 in Ironton, Missouri to Ruby Imogene Inman and Johny Franklin Inman.
On June 14, 1969 Norma married Robert Wayne Graham, who survives. While Bob was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, Norma earned her bachelor’s degree from Colorado Women’s College. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary with their three daughters and their families: Audra and Brad Jenkins, Braeden and Sophia, of Columbia, Missouri; Cara and Tim Robbs, Shelby and Carly of Farmington, Missouri; and Jamie and Bobby Shaw of Austin, Texas.
She is also survived by her mother and sisters Marilyn (Alan) Hale of Greeley, Colorado and Dena (Roger) Cook of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and her brother-in-law James Graham of Fredericktown. She is mourned by cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors whose lives she touched with her kind and gentle spirit.
Norma was a patient and loving mother and wife. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading with them, and trading puns. She enjoyed tending her flowers and warm sunny days. Over the years, many children learned to play piano under her guidance. A highlight of Norma’s recent years was viewing the Canadian Rocky Mountains on a trip with her daughter, Jamie.
A private family service was held Saturday, May 9, at Little Vine Cemetery with Dr. Lindell Sikes and the Rev. Charles Buford officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the student scholarship fund at Saint Paul Lutheran High School in Farmington. Arrangements are under the direction of Follis & Sons Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.