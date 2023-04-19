Norma Jean Morris, 86, died Monday, April 10, 2023. She was born May 7, 1936 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Leo Wray and Ruth (Young) Wray.

Norma married William Paul Morris March 13, 1954 in Patterson, Missouri.

Norma Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers William Harry Wray, Bobby Lee Wray, and infant Wray; son David Morris; and grandson Joshua Morris.

Norma Jean is survived by brother Danny (Paula) Wray of Troy, Michigan; sister-in-law Imogene Wray of St. Louis County; children Dennis (Sue) Morris of Arnold, Missouri and Beverly (Kenneth) Westlake of Hillsboro, Missouri; grandchildren Tony (Patricia) Morris, Joseph (Brooke) Bridges, Paul (Erin) Morris, Adam (Cassie) Morris, Joe Morris, Kenneth Westlake, Jr. and Amanda Price; great-grandchildren Logan Morris, Levi Bridges, Atticus Morris, Scarlett Morris, Jeffrey Price, Jr., Emily Price, and Mallory Price; and great-great-grandchildren Kailyn Morris and Jacksen Morris. Norma Jean also left behind a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends.

Norma Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, attending county auctions with her daughter and the music shows in Branson. She was known far and wide for her famous potato salad. She will be missed by all including her faithful canine "Spanky."

Funeral services were Friday, April 14, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Matt Kirkpatrick officiating. Interment was at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.