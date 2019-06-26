{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Norma Jean Myers Hudson, 90, died June 20, 2019 in St. Louis. She was born June 11, 1929 in Coldwater, Missouri the daughter John Wesley and Bessie Ellen (Weekley) Berry.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lee Myers whom she married November 21, 1948. After Lee’s death, she married Melvin Hudson. Also preceding Mrs. Myers in death were sons Kenny Myers and Floyd Myers; great great granddaughter Riley Elizabeth Mills; brothers Charles Berry and Levi R. Berry; sisters Ola Mae, Edna Marie and Zella; and daughters-in-law Sue, Mary and Cande.

Norma Jean is survived by sons Bob (Cathy) Myers and Ed (Tami) Myers; daughters Janet Reed, Ellen (Kenneth) Bohnert and Debbie (Bill) Sauer; sister Dorilla Asher; special friend Mary McMillian; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Norma was a member of Cornerstone Tabernacle and enjoyed reading her Bible and working religious puzzle books.

Funeral service was Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Eddie Spain officiating. Interment was at the Christian Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

