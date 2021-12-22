 Skip to main content
Norma Lee Capone

  • 0
Obits

Norma Lee Capone, 76, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born December 16, 1945 in Higdon, Missouri, the daughter of Terry and Juanita Bowling.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Teddie Bowling and Delmar Bowling.

Norma is survived by sons Jeff (Linda) Capone, Rob (Dawn) Capone, Matt (Liz) Capone, and Mark (Jackie) Capone; daughter Lisa (David) Capone; brothers Elmer Jay (Bonnie) Bowling and Don (Elly) Bowling; and sisters Viola King and Betty (Bill) Eugas.

Norma was of the Pentecostal Faith and enjoyed being with her grandchildren, being outdoors, and the beach.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

