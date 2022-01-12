Norma Lee Pigg, 85, died Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Fredericktown. She was born April 11, 1936 in Farmington, Missouri, the daughter of Luther and Lissie Hurst Cook.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Delpha Cook, Alva Bloom, Melba Jones, Beulah Sullivan, Marie Clark, Jessie Cook, Jay Cook and Dale Cook.

Norma is survived by her husband Frank Pigg whom she married September 4, 1966 in Doe Run, Missouri; children Conie (Dan) Bell, Stan (Vicky) Murphy, Debbie Boyd, Cheryl (Victor) Perez, Sandy Mayfield, Carrie Murphy, Brian (Fran) Pigg and Teresa (Dennis) Huskey; brother Dean Cook; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Tim Reed officiating. Interment will be at Mine La Motte Cemetery.

