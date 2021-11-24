 Skip to main content
Norma Lee Tripp

Obits

Norma Lee Tripp, 86, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 pm., Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., also on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor David McCutcheon officiating.

Interment will be at Snowdenville Cemetery near Fredericktown.

wilson-funeral-home.com

