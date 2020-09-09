× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Norma Lee Tuggle, 79, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home in Farmington. She was born July 9, 1941 in Fredericktown, a daughter of Oscar Hardine and Elma Eilene (Rehkop) Harper.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Thomas Harper.

Those surviving include daughter and son-in-law Debra and Scott Middleton of Farmington; son and daughter-in-law Shawn and Colleen Tuggle of Magnolia, Arkansas; brother Donald Harper of Fredericktown; sister and brother-in-law Kathryn and Roger White of Arkansas; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Norma worked in restaurants as a waitress for many years. She enjoyed watching westerns, spending time with her family and going to church where she was a member at the Rolling Hills Assembly of God Church in Stephen, Arkansas.

A graveside service was held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

