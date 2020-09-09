 Skip to main content
Norma Lee Tuggle
Norma Lee Tuggle

Norma Lee Tuggle, 79, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home in Farmington. She was born July 9, 1941 in Fredericktown, a daughter of Oscar Hardine and Elma Eilene (Rehkop) Harper.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Thomas Harper.

Those surviving include daughter and son-in-law Debra and Scott Middleton of Farmington; son and daughter-in-law Shawn and Colleen Tuggle of Magnolia, Arkansas; brother Donald Harper of Fredericktown; sister and brother-in-law Kathryn and Roger White of Arkansas; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Norma worked in restaurants as a waitress for many years. She enjoyed watching westerns, spending time with her family and going to church where she was a member at the Rolling Hills Assembly of God Church in Stephen, Arkansas.

A graveside service was held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

wilson-funeral-home.com

