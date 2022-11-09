Norman A. Boland, 92, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. He was born on April 9, 1930, in Desloge, Missouri, the son of Zola and Gladys (Richardson) Boland.

He is survived by son Rick Boland and daughter, Patsy (John) Sebastian, both of Fredericktown; brother, Larry (Shirley) Boland of Fredericktown; sisters Sue Lauderdale of St. Louis, Janet (Don) Wohlers of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Joan Fain of St. Louis; grandchildren, Lauren (Chris) Boland, Ashley (Chaz) Spangler and Greg (Melissa) Sebastian; and six great-grandchildren.

Norman’s family moved from Desloge to the Village Creek area of Madison County in 1941. April 23, 1948, he married Mabel Marie Robinson. She preceded him in death December 15, 2015.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Boland was preceded by infant daughter Linda Marie Boland, brother Gerald Boland, and sisters Virginia Pirtle and Anita Boland Myers.

In his earlier years, Norman enjoyed fishing and quail hunting. He attended Free Will Baptist Churches for many years.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., also on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Michael officiating. Interment will be at the Sebastian Cemetery near Fredericktown.