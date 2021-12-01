Norris Edward Blankenship, 83, died Monday, November 22, 2021. He was born September 23, 1938 in Vandalia, Illinois, the son of the Rev. Kenneth and Edith Blankenship.

Norris married Joan (Pryor) Knebel November 14, 1960. They made their home in Ramsey, Illinois, where he worked at Ramsey National Bank, before moving to Fredericktown in 1996 where he remained. Joan Blankenship preceded him in death on July 5, 2004. He then married Linda (Sitzes) Guinn of Fredericktown on September 3, 2005 and she survives.

Norris was also preceded in death by his parents, his brother the Rev. Dennis Blankenship, and one great granddaughter Haley Cook.

He is survived by children Kenna (friend Kevin) Durbin of Hillsboro, Illinois, David (wife Lorrie) Blankenship of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Patricia (husband Dave) Goldstein of Altamont, Illinois, Traci (husband Curt) Sidwell of Fredericktown, Sheila (husband Danny) Kemp of Fredericktown, Faron (friend Debbie) Guinn of Fredericktown, and Mimby (husband Craig) Graham of Fredericktown; grandchildren Scott, Derek, Corey, Cody, Leah, Mark, Sam, Ryan, Adam, Katelynn, Dustin, Isaac, Jessa, Jake, Khristian, Megan, Nick and Lakeisha; and great grandchildren Gage, Rylan, Linley, Audrey, Blake, Paisleigh, Blake, Greyson, PJ, Tinley, Brixlynn, Tripp, Aiden, Brady, Lily, Ashlynn, Falynn, Cohen, Landon, Rylan, Kalvin, Gavin, Toby, Josie and Eli.

Norris went into banking at the age of 18, out of high school. He retired from banking after 48 years of service.

Norris was a member of the Lions Club and was on the Ramsey National Bank Bowling League. He was an ordained deacon at Steeleville Baptist Church of Illinois and Meadow Heights Baptist Church at Fredericktown. He was a Sunday School teacher for many years and a song leader. Norris was a firm believer in prayer and prayed before every decision he made.

Norris enjoyed gospel singing, family trips, sitting outside with his cup of coffee and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Calvary Church in Fredericktown with Pastors Bryan Mills, Randy Sawyer, and Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment was in Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey, Illinois.

