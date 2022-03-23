Octa Maxine Myers, 100, died Friday, March 18, 2022 at Springfield, Georgia. She was born September 2, 1921 in Marquand, the daughter of Valentine “Tiny” and Julie Eloise (Dunlap) Myers.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bert Robert Myers whom she married April 23, 1937 in Marquand; an infant son and grandson Larry Masters; sister and brother Roberta White and Arthur “Sonny” Mouser; half brother and sisters Archie “Bear” Mouser, Georgie Mills, Ruby Mouser, and Myrtle Miller.

Maxine is survived by children Carolyn Masters and Robert Myers and granddaughter-in-law Susan Masters.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Marquand First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Marquand First Baptist Church with Don Estes and Phil Brewster officiating. Interment was at Whitener Cemetery.