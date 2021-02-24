 Skip to main content
Odin Roy Francis King
Odin Roy Francis King

Obits

Odin Roy Francis King was born and died Thursday, February, 11, 2021 at St. John’s Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

He is survived by his mother – Christina Dawn King of Farmington; sister Aiyveh Montgomery; brother Rholand Quinn also of Farmington; grandmother Pam Shy of Potosi, Missouri; grandfather Bobby King of Des Arc, Missouri; aunts Missy Warneke and Rachel Warneke, Casey King and Ashley Shy; and uncles Tommy and Bobby King.

A memorial service may be planned at a later date.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

