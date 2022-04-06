Omega Whitchurch, aka “The Cake Lady,” 87 of Farmington (formerly of Reynolds County and Ironton), died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Patterson, Missouri with her loving children by her side. She was born on June 12, 1934, in St. Louis, to George Washington and Alpha Gladys (Short) Johnston.

She married the love of her life, Lloyd Lee Whitchurch, November 11, 1950, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church near Centerville, Missouri. He preceded her in death June 30, 1992.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Whitchurch was preceded in death by an infant son Gregory Whitchurch; infant sisters Susan and Estell Johnston; brothers Richard “Dickey,” Gene, Joe, Winfred and Bill Johnston and grandsons Matthew Whitchurch and David Glowczewski.

Omega is survived by sons Gary (Debbie) Whitchurch of Farmington, Larry (Fran) Whitchurch of Fredericktown, and George Whitchurch of Patterson; daughters Sharol (Jerry) Williams of Ellington, Missouri, Kathy (Don) Mofield of Patterson and Jan (Brady) Fox of Lesterville, Missouri; grandchildren Kim (Junior), George and Tammy Whitchurch, Tara Whitchurch (Amin Sikes) and Jennifer (Jon) Gregory, Michael (Sylvia) Whitchurch and Alisha Hampton (Seth Pearrow), Kate (Dion) Wilson, Joe (Windy) Williams and Chris (Sara) Williams, Ken (Marissa) Mofield and Johnny (Tasha) Mofield and Mande Lair; 21 great grandchildren; eleven great great grandchildren (and one on the way); sisters-in-law Terry Johnston of Caledonia, Missouri, and Joan Johnston of Bismarck, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and her ever faithful companion, her little pug “Bella”.

In her early years, Omega played the guitar and sang with her brothers. In the later years, she was known as “the cake lady.” When her children were small, she taught herself to decorate cakes and for the next 60 plus years she baked birthday, anniversary, and wedding cakes. In 1974 she opened her first bakery in Ellington and later in Ironton, Missouri. She had also taught cake decorating classes at Mineral Area College. She had worked at the slack factory in Farmington until she retired and baked cakes full time. She was well known for her cakes, cookies, donuts, and pastries. Most people called her “The Cake Lady” instead of using her name, so for the next several years that was what she was known as.

Omega was Baptized when she attended Believers Chapel Church in Ellington years ago and later attended Calvary Temple Church in Fredericktown. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, working in her flower garden, watching butterflies, and she loved fishing with her husband and kids, but her greatest joy was when her entire family would be together for Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, also at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastors Marvin Richards and Ben Pickett officiating. Committal Service and interment will follow at approximately at 3:45 p.m. at Ellington Memorial Cemetery, five miles South of Ellington.