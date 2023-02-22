Ona Marie Bailey, 94, of Farmington, Missouri died Monday, February 13, 2023, at Brookside Manor Care Center in Farmington. She was born February 2, 1929, in Michie, Tennessee to Daniel and Lottie Lee (Wilbanks) Carroll.

June 29, 1959, she married Ralph Edward Bailey. He preceded her in death March 29, 2015.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by her sons Ralph A. Bailey and Charles E. Bailey; grandson Jason Pelker; five brothers and one sister.

Survivors include grandchildren Christina Sherrill of Chesapeake, Virginia and Kelly Eason of Kirkwood, Missouri; great grandchildren Bradley Sherrill, Elizabeth Sherrill and Grace Eason: great great grandchildren Scarlett Panko and Connor Sherrill; and brother and sister-in-law Willard and Wanda Killingsworth of Arnold, Missouri.

Marie was a homemaker. She enjoyed housecleaning and attending church at Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was at Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown.