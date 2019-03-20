Try 3 months for $3
Ora H. Wells, 89, died March 9, 2019. He was born February 28, 1930 at Faro, Missouri, the son of Jess Leonard and Rachel Flora Wells.

Ora was preceded in death by his parents; brothers George Wells, Richard Wells, Nela Wells, and Jess Wells; sisters Freda Buford, Reda Wells, Opal Wells, and Lorene Wells.

Survivors include sons Jim Wells and Brian (Jane) Wells; daughters Diane (Bill) Durham and Linda Wells; sisters Maple Bilbrey, Geraldine Wisdom, and Hazel Duckett; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. Wells served in the United States Navy where he received the National Defense Service Ribbon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading civil war books, western books, and movies.

Funeral services were Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Bryan Schaefer officiating. Interment was in the Christian Cemetery.

