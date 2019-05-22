Orville David “Sonny” Freeman, 70, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home in Oran, Missouri. He was born on March 16, 1949 in Morley, Missouri, a son of Orville and Eva May (Carter) Freeman.
On April 19, 2008 he was united in marriage to Nancy Jean Wilson who survives in Oran.
Other survivors include: one daughter & son-in-law – Lacey & Dewitt Russell of Chaffee, Missouri; three stepchildren – Melvin (Brittany) Minks of Chaffee, Sahsahna Wilson of Oran and Jaclyn Williams of Chaffee; one brother – Lloyd (Debbie) Freeman of London, Arkansas; two sisters – Joann Freeman of Paragould, Arkansas and Mary Payne of Little Rock, Arkansas; two grandchildren – Malia Lesch and Raiden Russell and numerous step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. His parents, a son, a daughter and one brother precedes him in death.
Sonny was a dump trunk driver for the Scott County Road District; he enjoyed fishing and riding his harley, but most of all he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.
A memorial service is pending for 11:00 a.m., on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri.
