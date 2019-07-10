{{featured_button_text}}
Orville London

Orville London

Orville Lee London, 80, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home near Silva. He was born April 2, 1939 in Brunot, Missouri, the son of Lamuel London and Opal (Barker) London.

Preceding Mr. London in death are his parents; brothers, Earl London and Jerry London; sisters Helen Henderson and Lada Brock; and grandson Colin London.

Survivors include his wife Shirley (Stafford) London, who he married October 2, 1965 in Greenville; son Ron London and his companion Barb Cook, of Patterson; grandson Ronnie London of Patterson; great grandchild, Calleigh and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Orville served in the US Army from 1960 to 1962. He had been a resident of Wayne County for many years. He worked for Libla Industries and later for Worley Log and Lumber. Orville was a long time member of Oak Dale General Baptist Church.

Funeral services were Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Morrison Chapel in Greenville with the Rev. Jerry Gibson and the Rev. Charlie Causey officiating. Recorded songs were played for the service and Steve Francis provided special music.

Leroy Stafford, Donnie Stafford, Les Stafford, Gavin Cox, Clint Massa, Jerry Hahn, Ron London and Ronnie London served as Pallbearers. Military Honors were given at graveside by the US Army, American Legion Post #281 at PFC John Kayler.

Interment was in the New Prospect Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Chapel in Greenville.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Celebrate
the life of: Orville Lee London
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments