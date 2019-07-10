Orville Lee London, 80, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home near Silva. He was born April 2, 1939 in Brunot, Missouri, the son of Lamuel London and Opal (Barker) London.
Preceding Mr. London in death are his parents; brothers, Earl London and Jerry London; sisters Helen Henderson and Lada Brock; and grandson Colin London.
Survivors include his wife Shirley (Stafford) London, who he married October 2, 1965 in Greenville; son Ron London and his companion Barb Cook, of Patterson; grandson Ronnie London of Patterson; great grandchild, Calleigh and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Orville served in the US Army from 1960 to 1962. He had been a resident of Wayne County for many years. He worked for Libla Industries and later for Worley Log and Lumber. Orville was a long time member of Oak Dale General Baptist Church.
Funeral services were Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Morrison Chapel in Greenville with the Rev. Jerry Gibson and the Rev. Charlie Causey officiating. Recorded songs were played for the service and Steve Francis provided special music.
Leroy Stafford, Donnie Stafford, Les Stafford, Gavin Cox, Clint Massa, Jerry Hahn, Ron London and Ronnie London served as Pallbearers. Military Honors were given at graveside by the US Army, American Legion Post #281 at PFC John Kayler.
Interment was in the New Prospect Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Chapel in Greenville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.