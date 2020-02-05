{{featured_button_text}}
Orville M. Robertson, 94, of Bono, Arkansas, died Monday at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge. He was the son of the late Bonnie Robertson Buckley.

Mr. Robertson was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Elmer Buckley and daughter, Donna Gaugh.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Charlotte Robertson, of the home; daughter, Terry (Eldon) Wyatt, of Bono; six grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.

Orville was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired auto body repair man. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and traveling. 

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

