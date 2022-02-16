Orville “Sonny” Edmond, 82, died Friday, February 11, 2022. He was born February 26, 1939, in Fredericktown, the son of Henry and Emma Edmond.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Evelyn Sweeney, Mongo Edmond, Mae Fry, John Wesley Edmond, Patsy Winrick, Katie Stumbaugh, and Betty Jo Drake.

Sonny is survived by his wife Betty Mae Edmond, whom he married September 27, 1963, in Fredericktown; sons Donnie (Shannon) Edmond and Ronnie (Crystal) Edmond; daughter Hope Elizabeth (Jerry) Hughes; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Sonny was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, and digging roots.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment will be in Marcus Memorial Park.

