Oscar Cletus Govreau, 86, died Sunday, April 17, 2022 in Farmington, Missouri. He was born December 8, 1935 in River Auxvases, Missouri, the son of Oscar Joseph and Cecelia (Govro) Govreau.

Oscar was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters Bernadine Cole, Pat Estes, Cenceritia West and Dorothy Russell, and an unborn infant.

Oscar is survived by his wife Linda (Johnson) Govreau whom he married January 1, 1993 at Mt. View Church; sons Jerry (Debbie) Govreau of Desloge, Michael (Charlon) Govreau of Festus and Daniel (Teresa) Govreau of Farmington; daughter Cindy (Steve) Vaugh; brother Billy Gene (Kitty) Govreau; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Oscar attended Oak Dale General Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, hunting, time with grandchildren, and watching wrestling. He was a man of few words, a member of Madison County Singing Convention, a member of the Craftsmans International Union and Steelworks Union, and he loved country music and dancing.

Funeral services were Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Chaplain Bobby Webb officiating. Interment was at Hillview Memorial Gardens.