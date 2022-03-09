 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pamela Gay Darnell

Pamela Gay Darnell, 63, of Fredericktown, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at Madison Medical Center. She was born August 4, 1958, in Fredericktown to Paul Dean and Annabelle (Spain) Moyers.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Darnell was preceded in death by brothers Larry and Gary Moyers.

She is survived by her two children, Jerrod (Julie) Darnell and Nichole (Brian) Lee, both of Fredericktown; sisters Debi (Robert) Balaco of Alton, Illinois, and Lisa (Tom) Hanks of Marquand; grandchildren Autumn Lee, Kaden Lee and Morgan Darnell; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Pam worked at Walmart in the customer service department. She enjoyed working in her yard, reading, kayaking, and spending time with her family.

