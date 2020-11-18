Pastor Daren Clayton Durey, 97, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home in Fredericktown. He was born March 7, 1923 in Manchester, Iowa, a son of Floyd August and Cora Emily (Rolfe) Durey.
Pastor Durey married Eva Marie Nihells June 17, 1967. She survives in Fredericktown.
Other survivors include his children Edie Gollings of California, Brenda (Scott) Foster of Indiana, Daren George (Karla) Durey of Michigan, Paulette Ashby of Illinois, Brenda Chuchawat of Illinois and Lisa (Paul) Brown of Fredericktown; brother George Durey of Michigan; sister Shirley Thrall of California; seventeen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Daren was a pastor for more than 75 years. He preached his first service at a church in Iowa when he was 16 years old and continued to pastor throughout his life. He enjoyed woodworking, nursing home ministry and singing. He was a member of Calvary Church in Fredericktown for eighteen years. Pastor Durey will be fondly remembered for his ministry, his love for singing and his sense of humor.
A memorial service may be planned for a later date.
