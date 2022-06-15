Pat J. (Frey) Allgier, 73, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She was born October 11, 1948 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Harold and Esther (Edmond) Frey.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband Allen R. Cook Sr., ex-husband Gordon Lindsey Sr.; sister and brother-in-law Carolyn Sue (Webb) Cox; and brothers-in-law, Jack Lindsey, Joe Lindsey, and Frank Rowland.

Pat is survived by her husband Timothy Allgier, whom she married October 13, 1989 at St. Michael Church in Fredericktown; sons Allen R. (Jennifer) Cook Jr. and Gordie Lindsey Jr.; daughters Melissa (Steve) Roach, Kim (Mike) Underwood, and Sara (Matt) Reichert; brother Jim Frey; sisters Barb (Harvey) Firebaugh, Sharon Lindsey, Kelly (Bill) Heady, and Janice Rowland; 13 grandchildren; one grand-cat; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Pat enjoyed playing Bingo, camping, going to the boat, her work family, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Raymond Michael officiating.