Patricia Ann Smith, 83, died Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Fredericktown. She was born March 8, 1939 in Granite City, Illinois, the daughter of Lorton and Frances (Carlin) Flenigan.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Leroy Smith, daughter Margaret Smothers, grandson Robert Robby Hicks, and sister Margaret Blackshear.

Patricia is survived by son Joe (Alice) Smith; daughters Anita (Rob) Hicks and Mary (Carey) Dixon; grandchildren Amanda, Richard, Alexis, Molly, Kristina, Kourtney, Kassandra, and Joseph; and great grandchildren Kohen, Aiden, Eliza, Annalee, Mathieu, Myles, Mason, Dillon, Emily, Braden, Brillyee, Bintlee, Binjamen, Beatriss, and Braxton.

Patricia was of the Christian Faith. She enjoyed family, bingo, and crocheting.

Funeral services were Monday, November 28, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Danny Bowman officiating. Interment was in Sebastian Cemetery.