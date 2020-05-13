You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Patricia Bennett
0 comments

Patricia Bennett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Patricia Bennett, 83, died Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born March 13, 1937, the daughter of William and Dorothy Bennett.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her brother Rock Bennett and sisters Martha (Glenn) Ott, Sandra (Larry) Whitener, and Connie Galante.

Patricia was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines for almost 30 years and loved to travel the world.

Graveside services were held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Hahn Chapel Cemetery in Marble Hill.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Bennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News