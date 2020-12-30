Patricia Jane (Franks) Smith, 68, of Leadington, Missouri, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020. She was born September 5, 1952, in St. Charles, the daughter of Wilbert and Ruth (Lewis) Franks.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Randall Smith, and her brother Wilbert Franks Jr.

Survivors include sons John E. Franks and Andrew (Gina) Rowland; grandchildren Kyle (Brianna), Lauren, Jonathen, Courtney (Jason), Elrod and Kelsey; eight great grandchildren; sisters Roberta Pogue, Glenda Adams, and Debra Franks; special friends Tammy Flanagan, Sonny and Karen Reeves, Amy Boyer, and Carolyn Adams; and several nephews, nieces, and other friends and relatives.

Services are at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Pr. Dale Stringer officiating. Burial will be at Rhoades Cemetery at a later date.

