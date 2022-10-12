Patricia Jean Wirtmiller, 79, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Nixa, Missouri. She was born October 21, 1942, in Farmington, the daughter of the Rev. Kenneth and Imogene Wirtmiller.

Ms. Wirtmiller was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Kenneth Ronald Wirtmiller and Kenneth Lee Wirtmiller.

She is survived by sister Joyce Buchheit (Chauncy) of Frontenac, Missouri; brother Robert Wirtmiller (Marla) of Nixa; son Danny Matthews (Cheryl Jean) of Nixa; daughters Karen Hahn (Thomas) of O’Fallon, Missouri, Cheryle Frenzel (Clay) of Arnold, Missouri, and Deborah Matthews of St. Peters, Missouri; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Patricia "Pat" worked in various industries including the medical field and retail sales where she won numerous awards for exemplary Avon sales. Pat had a true passion for animals, her grandchildren, and her strong Christian faith.

Funeral service was Monday, October 10, at Follis and Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Wirtmiller (nephew) of Ozark, Missouri officiating. Interment was at Liberty Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's association in memory of Patricia Wirtmiller; Alzheimer's Association | Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Help.