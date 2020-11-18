 Skip to main content
Patricia “Joann” Mell
Patricia “Joann” Mell

Patricia “Joann” Mell, 83, of Farmington, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home. She was born August 31, 1937 in St. Louis, daughter of Cecil and Fern (Link) Francis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret Ann “Pee Wee” Stark; siblings Cecil Francis, Shirley Pribble, and Nova “June” Henderson; and a brother-in-law Joseph Henderson.

Joann is survived by her sons Rodney (Terri) Mell of Mars, PA, Jeffrey Mell of Farmington and Charles “Chuck” (Kristy) Lombardo of Leavenworth, KS; grandchildren Matthew (Christina) Booker, Mark (Nicole) Booker, Taylor Mell, Brett (Donna) Mell, Chayce Mell, Bryce Mell, Presley Lombardo and Vivian Lombardo; great grandchildren Ella Booker and Landon Heuer; brother Jerry Francis of O'Fallon, MO; son-in-law Edward Stark of Doe Run; sister-in-law Wanda Francis of Sikeston; brother-in-law Lawrence Pribble of Bloomsdale; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Joann was a salesperson in the insurance, real estate, and auto industry. She worked for AAA for 33 years, where she was a district manager. She was a former long time member of Calvary Temple in Fredericktown and current member of the Open Heart Assembly in Farmington. She enjoyed playing bingo, painting, tending to her rose garden, visiting with her Ben Nor friends, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held Saturday, November 21 from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m., at Cozean Memorial Chapel, in Farmington officiated by Pastor Kevin Davis. Private inurnment will be at Hillview Memorial Gardens.

cozeanfuneralhome.com

