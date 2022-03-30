 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia L. Baldwin

Obits

Patricia L. Baldwin, 83, died Friday, March 25, 2022 in De Soto, Missouri. She was born February 3, 1939, in Farmington, the daughter of Brad and Zella Hunt.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; son Michael Baldwin; sister Delores Anderson; and brother Edgar Lee Hunt.

Patricia is survived by her husband Jimmie Baldwin, whom she married August 12, 1961 in St. Louis; children Jim (Angie) Baldwin, Susan L. (Jeff) Schaeffer, and Jon M. (Julie) Baldwin; sister JoAnne (Jim) Edwards; brother Bill Hunt; grandchildren Shannon (Nick) Kitchen, Jake (Amanda) Baldwin, Rachel (Brett) Kardell, Bella Baldwin, Jameson Baldwin; and great-grandchildren, Auna Baldwin and Logan Baldwin.

Patricia was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, and spending time with her family and friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

