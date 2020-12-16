Patricia Lea Young, 76, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born January 9, 1944 to Stanley and Verdell Throgmorton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandchildren Travis and Derek Gipson.

On August 15, 1963 Pat married Ervin Young. They raised three children, Tony, Robin, Mike, with grandchildren Jamie (James), Gary (Paula), Amber and great-grandchildren Hunter and Ryleigh.

Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to everyone she met. She loved her career as a medical office manager. Her hobbies were quilting and making wreaths, and she loved to shop.

She particularly loved her family. She was the foundation, cheerleader and biggest supporter. Her love of God has brought her home and she will be missed by anyone who knew her.

Funeral services were Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Randy Pogue officiating. Interment was held in Whitener Cemetery.

