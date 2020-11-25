Patricia Lynn Wagner

Patricia Lynn "Pat" Wagner, 68, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Fredericktown. She was born June 10, 1952 in St. Louis, the daughter of John Hayden and Joyce Pauline “Polly” Huffman.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her husband J.C. Wagner whom she married November 26, 1977 in Marquand.
Pat enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved her church at Marquand where she taught Sunday School. She worked for Dr. Phillip Beyer for several years. Then became a legal secretary and worked at the law firm in Fredericktown until her retirement.
Pat had a big heart and special friends who were her shopping buddies and friends who were her card playing crew. She had friends for life from her childhood. Cousins she loved dearly. She loved a glass of wine on the deck at Crown Valley and several wineries.
Every once in a while, she loved to pick up her heels while out with the girls.
She took care of her family she loved until they gained their wings. And her friends did the same for her. We will all love and miss her. Until we meet again Ms. Pat, goodbye.
Funeral services were Monday, November 23, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Jim Graddy officiating. Interment was at Whitener Cemetery, in Marquand.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.