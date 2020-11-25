Patricia Lynn Wagner

Patricia Lynn "Pat" Wagner, 68, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Fredericktown. She was born June 10, 1952 in St. Louis, the daughter of John Hayden and Joyce Pauline “Polly” Huffman.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her husband J.C. Wagner whom she married November 26, 1977 in Marquand.

Pat enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved her church at Marquand where she taught Sunday School. She worked for Dr. Phillip Beyer for several years. Then became a legal secretary and worked at the law firm in Fredericktown until her retirement.

Pat had a big heart and special friends who were her shopping buddies and friends who were her card playing crew. She had friends for life from her childhood. Cousins she loved dearly. She loved a glass of wine on the deck at Crown Valley and several wineries.

Every once in a while, she loved to pick up her heels while out with the girls.

She took care of her family she loved until they gained their wings. And her friends did the same for her. We will all love and miss her. Until we meet again Ms. Pat, goodbye.

Funeral services were Monday, November 23, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Jim Graddy officiating. Interment was at Whitener Cemetery, in Marquand.

