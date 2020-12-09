 Skip to main content
Patricia Marie Brooks
Obits

Patricia Marie Brooks, 64, died Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born October 10, 1956 in St. Louis.

Patricia is survived by her brother Mike (Mary) Shryock; nieces, Amanda (Naman) Dement and Elisha Shryock; and great nephews Micah and Isaiah Dement.

Graveside services were Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Marcus Memorial Park in Fredericktown.

