Patricia “Pat” Jane (Priday) McKinney, 85, of Farmington, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus. She was born in Saco, Missouri, on July 2, 1936, to Harry and Queenie Priday.

On February 16, 1956, she married Robert “Bob” McKinney and he survives her. To this union, they were blessed with four children.

Pat is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bob of the home; daughter, Lisa (Tim) Harris of Doe Run; sons Jimmy (Sandy) McKinney of Encampment, WY and Greg McKinney of Knob Lick; sister, Carol (Darrel) Hicks of St. Charles; brother, Bill Priday of Sikeston; grandchildren Jody McKinney, Nathen (Tiffany) McKinney, Danyelle (Justin) McClellan of Farmington, Dustin (Caitlin) Harris of Doe Run, Cole (Ashley) McKinney of Encampment, WY, and Chad (Anndee) McKinney of Cheyenne, WY; great grandchildren Austin, Jacob, Michael, Hunter, Madison, Mikynze, Montana, Keegan, Lane, Tristan, Hoyt, Flynn, Beau, Wren, Parker, and Brady; and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Steven McKinney; and sister-in-law Glenna Priday.

Pat was raised in a very loving and religious family. She was very close to her mother who taught her how to iron and cook. Pat helped raise her sister, Carol, who was 13 years younger and hated washing Carol’s dirty diapers. Pat and her cousin, Shirley frequently went down to the creek bank to cook potatoes in an iron skillet. She was a graduate of Fredericktown High School and, in 1953, was voted “Football Queen” by the players. She loved her brother and sister deeply and later in life, her biggest thrill was when they would stop in for a visit.

Pat retired from the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center and was a member of Pendleton United Baptist Church. She enjoyed retirement and cared deeply for her family but had a very special bond with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “Grandma Pat” will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 4: p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel with Pastor Doug Tucker officiating. Visitation will resume at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8 until 10:45 a.m. procession to Hillview Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 11 a.m. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Pendleton United Baptist Church, P.O. Box 527, Farmington, MO 63640.

