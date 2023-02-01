Patsy Parsley, 73, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington, Missouri. She was born October 3, 1949, in St. Louis, to Herschel Harold and Mary Ruth (Kennon) Berry.

She married Thomas “Wade” Parsley February 16, 1968, in Central Community near Fredericktown. He preceded her in death January 25, 2022.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Parsley was preceded by brother Jr. Berry; infant brother David; and infant sister Nina.

She is survived by daughters Sheila Parsley, Rachel (Chris) Files and son Scott Wade (Natalie) Parsley, all of Fredericktown; brother Danny (Dina) Berry of Fredericktown; three sisters Linda Berry of Fredericktown, Margie Lunsford of Fredericktown, and Alice Parsley (Chuck) of Florida; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-two great- grandchildren.

Patsy and her husband, Wade, owned/operated Madison Foundation Company of Fredericktown for 15 years. She enjoyed embroidering, reading, gardening, and going to the casino. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of Cross Point Church in Festus, Missouri.

Visitation will be from noon to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Services will be at 2:30 p.m., also on Wednesday February 1, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Alice Parsley officiating. Interment will be at Simmons Cemetery near Fredericktown.