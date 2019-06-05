{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Patsy Ruth (Brotherton) Cureton, 80, died June 1, 2019 in Fredericktown. She was born June 10, 1938 at Bowling Green, Missouri the daughter of Vernon and Pearline (Crites) Brotherton.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Bill, Vernon Wesley and Toby; great grandchildren Peyton Marie Collier and Maylee Jane Shults; and her husband Delmar Franklin Cureton whom she married December 14, 1956 at Bonne Terre.

Pat is survived by children Curt (Missy) Cureton, Scott (Linda) Cureton and Tonya (Danny) Francis; siblings Larry “Bo” (Mary Jane) Brotherton, Jerry (Bev Ann) Brotherton, Jeanie (Vito) Viviano, Janet (Craig) Shearrer, Brenda (Sandy) Sullivan and Helen (David) Peeler; grandchildren Steven Francis, Curtis Cureton, Josiah Cureton, Luke Cureton, April Shults, Chelsey Collier, and Nichole Francis; and great grandchildren Jordan Collier, Lorelei Collier, Paisley Collier, Mason Cureton, Castor Cureton, Oliver Shults and Alivia Shults.

Funeral services were Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Grace Church of the Heartland in Fredericktown.

