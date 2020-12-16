 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patti Gaye Gustaveson
0 comments

Patti Gaye Gustaveson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Patti Gaye Gustaveson, 83, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. She was born August 25, 1937 in Reed Springs, Missouri to the late John Fleet and Vesta Kerr.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert "Bob" Gustaveson; her brother John Fleet Kerr Jr.; and her niece Melodie Mayes

Survivors include daughters Debra Brown, Linda (Larry) Kemp and Lisa (Rodney) Hufford Matthews, all of Fredericktown; sister Cindy Mayes of Nixa, Missouri; five great grandchildren; and two nephews.

Patti loved playing the piano, golfing, playing bridge, watching basketball, doing puzzles and spending time with her family.

A graveside service was held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News