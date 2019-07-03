{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Patty Pogue, 58 of Fredericktown, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born February 9, 1961 at Turrell, Arkansas, the daughter of James and Margaret Kemp.

Mrs. Pogue was preceded in death by her father, sister Kathy May, and grandparents James and Ethel McElyea.

Survivors include her husband Tom Pogue, whom she married April 19, 1985 in Fredericktown; sons James (Abby) Neel, Shawn (Lindsey) Neel, Chris (Tonya) Neel; daughter Heather Hendrix; sisters Angeline (Mike) Oakley and Carol (Gabi) Lopez; and 11 grandchildren.

Patty was of the Christian Faith, and enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, and working her flower garden.

Funeral services were Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Clyde Bess and Bro. Eddie Spain officiating. Interment was at Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Celebrate
the life of: Patty Pogue
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments