Obits

Patty Pogue, 58 of Fredericktown, died Saturday, June 22, 2019.

She was the wife of Tom Pogue and the mother of James (Abby) Neel, Shawn (Lindsey) Neel, Chris (Tonya) Neel, and Heather Hendrix; and the sister of Angeline (Mike) Oakley and Carol (Gabi) Lopez.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home. Interment will be at Gilead Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

