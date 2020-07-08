× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul Billy “Bill” Bynum, 96, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home in Rocheport, Missouri. He was born June 1, 1924 in Caruthersville, Missouri, the son of Paul Robert and Emma (Holtzclaw) Bynum.

Mr. Bynum married Sarah Edna Marie Maxson December 25, 1942 in Ironton, Missouri. She preceded him in death November 20, 2015. Also preceding Mr. Bynum in death were his parents and sister Peggy (Bynum) Duffie.

Survivors include his children Ron Bynum and wife Bev of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jim Bynum and wife Mary of Columbia, Missouri, Marcia Grass of Denver, Colorado, Steve Bynum of House Springs, Missouri and Debbie Jones of St. Louis; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bill was owner and operator of Clark Gas & Oil Service Station in St. Louis for more than 40 years. He loved music and played the harmonica almost until the day he died. Bill was music director for the Southside Church of the Nazarene in St. Louis for many years. He and his wife loved to travel and, after retiring, worked for the Corp. of Engineer taking care of state parks with the last one being the Highway K Campground near Annapolis, Missouri.