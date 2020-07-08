Paul Billy “Bill” Bynum, 96, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home in Rocheport, Missouri. He was born June 1, 1924 in Caruthersville, Missouri, the son of Paul Robert and Emma (Holtzclaw) Bynum.
Mr. Bynum married Sarah Edna Marie Maxson December 25, 1942 in Ironton, Missouri. She preceded him in death November 20, 2015. Also preceding Mr. Bynum in death were his parents and sister Peggy (Bynum) Duffie.
Survivors include his children Ron Bynum and wife Bev of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jim Bynum and wife Mary of Columbia, Missouri, Marcia Grass of Denver, Colorado, Steve Bynum of House Springs, Missouri and Debbie Jones of St. Louis; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was owner and operator of Clark Gas & Oil Service Station in St. Louis for more than 40 years. He loved music and played the harmonica almost until the day he died. Bill was music director for the Southside Church of the Nazarene in St. Louis for many years. He and his wife loved to travel and, after retiring, worked for the Corp. of Engineer taking care of state parks with the last one being the Highway K Campground near Annapolis, Missouri.
Bill was married to his wife for almost 69 years and loved her every single day. He had a long and healthy life and always loved Jesus. He called the Riverview Nursing Home in south St. Louis his home for eight years where he had many friends and had recently moved to Columbia to live with his son, Jim. Everyone who knew him loved him and he was a friend to many and always had a kind word to say to everyone. He was a wonderful father to his children and will be very sadly missed.
Funeral services were Monday, July 6, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Dwight Presson and Pastor Ron Bynum officiating. Interment was in the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown.
