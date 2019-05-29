{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Paul “Ivan” Smallen, 66, of St. Peters, Missouri, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born October 31, 1952 in Ironton, son of Lindell and Lena Smallen.

Mr. Smallen was preceded in death by his parents.

He is the beloved husband of 40 years to his wife, Judy Smallen of Saint Peters; loving father of daughters, Stacy (Jeremy) Slabaugh of Olathe, Kansas and Ivana (Phil) Potter of Greenwood, Missouri; cherished Papa of Gemma and Dawson Potter and Avery Slabaugh; dear brother of Kenneth (Janet) Smallen of Lake Ozark, Missouri and Punt Garda, Florida and Sue (the late Rick) Yount of Fredericktown.

Ivan was a member of Northroad Community Church of St. Peters for more than 10 years where he was also baptized. He loved serving others in the church as a missionary, youth leader and usher. He was also giving of his time to the American Red Cross as a Disaster Relief volunteer. Among many things, he was also an avid hunter and fisherman with his last 10-point buck being one of his best. Spending time with his family and his grandchildren were what meant the most to him. He was known to always put others before himself, sharing his time, money and a smile that would brighten the room. His genuine kindness, gentleness, and humble personality is what he will always be remembered by.

He was a friend to many, is loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorial Donations are appreciated to Northroad Community Church Oklahoma Missions.

Funeral services were Thursday, Apr 18, 2019 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center (St. Charles) with Pastor Bob Feeler officiating.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Celebrate
the life of: Paul Ivan Smallen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments