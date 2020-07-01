× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul “J.R.” Stumbaugh, 65, died died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born July 24, 1954 in Fredericktown, the son of Paul and Katherine Stumbaugh.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and two infant siblings.

He is survived by his wife Marsha Stumbaugh, whom he married November 9, 1972; son Gregory Paul (Nadene Cribbs) Stumbaugh; daughters Tracy Francis, Kristie (Eddie) Barron, and Paula (Gary) Lawson; brothers Mike Stumbaugh, Melvin Stumbaugh, Billy Stumbaugh, Tommy Stumbaugh, and Bobby Stumbaugh; sisters Nancy Pierce, Debbie Lovins, and Alice Starkey; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchildand another great-grandchild on the way.

Paul was of the Christian Faith, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, ham radio (KC0MHM), and racing.

Funeral services were Friday, June 26, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Raymond Micheal officiating. Interment was held in the Christian Cemetery.

