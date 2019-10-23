{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Joseph DeGuire, 86, of Fredericktown, died October 14, 2019 in Novi, Michigan. Paul was born September 22, 1933, in Fredericktown the son of Paul O. and Alberta B. (McMorris) DeGuire.

He graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1951. After marrying Patsy L. Shetley in 1957, they moved briefly to St. Louis and Decatur, Illinois before spending 36 years in the Toledo, Ohio area. They moved back to Fredericktown in 2004 and then finally to Michigan to be closer to their son and his family in 2016.

Paul earned an Associates Degree from Milliken University in Decatur, Illinois. He initially worked as a chemist and then transitioned into sales in the food brokerage industry. In addition, he served for many years in the Army Reserve. Paul loved watching college football (especially Michigan and Notre Dame), traveled extensively, enjoyed the company of friends and family and never turned down a good drink.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul O. and Alberta; and his sister Mary.

Paul is survived by his wife Patsy, (currently of Novi, Michigan); brother James (Barbara) of West County, Missouri; son Robert, daughter-in-law Kimberly Blaine and three grandchildren Ethan, Gavin and Charlotte DeGuire, all of Commerce, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org). Condolences may be sent to Patsy DeGuire; 27495 Huron Circle; Apt 1012; Novi, MI 48377.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Waltonwood Twelve Oaks and Hospice of Michigan for their compassionate care and support in his final days.

