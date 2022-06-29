Paul Joseph Keller Sr., 78, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 at his residence in Perry County. He was born October 13, 1943 in Perry County, Missouri, the son of Conway and Mary Jane (LaRose) Keller.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Donald Keller, Elmer Keller, Jeanette Miller, Pearl Helm and Rosemary Corey; granddaughter Kendra Marie Swan; and Laura Bertha Dominguez Gamez.

Paul is survived by sons Paul Joseph Keller II, Mike Keller (Lisa McCarthy), and Joseph Keller (Melissa Jenkins); daughter Heather Yount (Eric Yount); sisters Peggy Brown and Lillian Brewer; grandchildren Jacqueline Victoria Collier, Jessie Marie Wood, Belinda Jean Keller, Trinity Leigh Rose Keller, Ashley Nicolle Doll, Logan Keith Yount, Aaliyah Rae Yount, Adrian Keller, Jayden Keller and Gabriel Keller; great grandchildren Riley Amber Doll, Paul Joseph Keller III, Orion Onray Ross Cathcart, Michael Keasling, Lauran Carnes, Autumn Pfifer, Payton Mungle, Kayden Mungle, Mason Mungle and Raelynn Collier. Numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends are also left to mourn his passing.

Joseph was a retired U.S. Army Veteran and Patriot. He enjoyed bluegrass music, watching Gunsmoke, and making stews.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel.